Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 238K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 675

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +236%
801666
Snapdragon 675
238590
CPU 212299 112395
GPU 302110 56069
Memory 135341 34800
UX 150913 28600
Total score 801666 238590
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +168%
3756
Snapdragon 675
1402
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 97.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 14.6 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 26.8 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 23.2 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 14.4 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.92 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 507.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
