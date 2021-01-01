Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 238K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|112395
|GPU
|302110
|56069
|Memory
|135341
|34800
|UX
|150913
|28600
|Total score
|801666
|238590
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +169%
1148
426
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +168%
3756
1402
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|14.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|26.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|507.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 675
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|328.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
