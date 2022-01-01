Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 268K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +201%
807864
Snapdragon 680
268310
CPU 212479 81885
GPU 304840 48510
Memory 137606 64789
UX 147850 71783
Total score 807864 268310
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +137%
3718
Snapdragon 680
1568
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 888 +1074%
5201
Snapdragon 680
443
Stability 92% 98%
Graphics test 31 FPS 2 FPS
Score 5201 443

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
