Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 347K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|110385
|GPU
|302110
|76645
|Memory
|135341
|63724
|UX
|150913
|94636
|Total score
|801666
|347995
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +89%
1148
608
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +104%
3756
1844
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|16.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|28.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|26.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|15.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|579.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 690
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5