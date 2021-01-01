Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 249K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +222%
801666
Snapdragon 710
249254
CPU 212299 73452
GPU 302110 60823
Memory 135341 50312
UX 150913 63220
Total score 801666 249254
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +155%
3756
Snapdragon 710
1474
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 91.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 13.95 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 25.95 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 12.75 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 467.95 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X60 X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

