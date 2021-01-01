Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 266K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|76184
|GPU
|302110
|68309
|Memory
|135341
|53104
|UX
|150913
|67403
|Total score
|801666
|266831
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +181%
1148
409
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +147%
3756
1523
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
