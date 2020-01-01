Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 259% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 281K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +150%
703647
Snapdragon 720G
281004

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X60 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
