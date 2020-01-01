Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Supports 259% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 283K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +149%
703647
Snapdragon 730G
283112

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 575 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 888
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
3. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 730G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730G
8. Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 730G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish