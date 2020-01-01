Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 194% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 332K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +83%
1136
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +103%
3704
1827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +112%
703647
332575
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
