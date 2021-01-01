Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 723K vs 354K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 768G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +104%
723674
Snapdragon 768G
354203
CPU 193435 108959
GPU 295493 101754
Memory 111279 63639
UX 97756 73240
Total score 723674 354203

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 192
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 SM7250-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

