Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 723K vs 354K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|193435
|108959
|GPU
|295493
|101754
|Memory
|111279
|63639
|UX
|97756
|73240
|Total score
|723674
|354203
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +58%
1127
714
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +84%
3731
2026
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|512
|192
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
