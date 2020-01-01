Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 801 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Announced 6-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 11.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 62K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 236% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +1030%
703647
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 330
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 700 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 5
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 February 2014
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
