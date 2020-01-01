Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Announced 6-years and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 11.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 62K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 236% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +628%
1136
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +546%
3704
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +1030%
703647
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|1
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2014
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
