We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 205K
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2342 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|60832
|GPU
|302110
|61122
|Memory
|135341
|31760
|UX
|150913
|49648
|Total score
|801666
|205188
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +235%
1148
343
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +401%
3756
749
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|7.96 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|15.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|14 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|10.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|239.7 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 821
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|653 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|256
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
