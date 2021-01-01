Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 205K
  • Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +291%
801666
Snapdragon 821
205188
CPU 212299 60832
GPU 302110 61122
Memory 135341 31760
UX 150913 49648
Total score 801666 205188
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 51.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 7.96 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 15.4 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 14 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 10.7 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 0.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 239.7 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 840 MHz 653 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 256
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem X60 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 July 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 MSM8996 Pro
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

