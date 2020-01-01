Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 280K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 68% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29.8 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +189%
1136
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +116%
3704
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +151%
703647
280211
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
