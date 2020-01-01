Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 280K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 68% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +116%
3704
Snapdragon 835
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +151%
703647
Snapdragon 835
280211

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 540
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem X60 X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
