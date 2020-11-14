Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 362K
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Supports 68% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +109%
3704
Snapdragon 845
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +94%
703647
Snapdragon 845
362911

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 630
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem X60 X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Avatar
nonenone 14 November 2020 12:49
So I've came to realisation that this site is literally a waste of resources and information. Compare a single chip with two others and then compare those two with each other & you'll be having the clearity lol.. THIS IS S***
+2 Reply
Avatar
Root 14 November 2020 14:52
So what's the problem?
0 Reply
Avatar
toor 20 November 2020 01:09
Nice review. but this site is helpful that you want to need any information. So why did you anger to this site? Plz be patient.
+1 Reply
