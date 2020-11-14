Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 362K
- Announced 3-years later
- Supports 68% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +155%
1136
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +109%
3704
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +94%
703647
362911
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
