Snapdragon 875 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 487K
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +42%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +33%
3789
2845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +38%
674481
487908
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|627 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|640
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
