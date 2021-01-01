Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
A12 Bionic
Snapdragon 888 Plus
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 129259
GPU - 148052
Memory - 56934
UX - 63018
Total score - 393106
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2995 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
