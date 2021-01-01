Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2490 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|129259
|GPU
|-
|148052
|Memory
|-
|56934
|UX
|-
|63018
|Total score
|-
|393106
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1158
1101
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +28%
3661
2860
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1