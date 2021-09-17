Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 888 Plus
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 214698
GPU - 324552
Memory - 167472
UX - 132953
Total score - 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2995 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 5
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
Avatar
Roland2 17 September 2021 23:01
A15 have not 8 GB support.
+2 Reply
