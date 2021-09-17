Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|214698
|GPU
|-
|324552
|Memory
|-
|167472
|UX
|-
|132953
|Total score
|-
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1183
A15 Bionic +49%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3711
A15 Bionic +31%
4862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|-
