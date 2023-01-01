Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2995 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 939K vs 831K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189611
|248335
|GPU
|324854
|394336
|Memory
|159192
|153536
|UX
|158581
|147260
|Total score
|831106
|939977
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1161
A16 Bionic +61%
1875
Multi-Core Score
3640
A16 Bionic +47%
5364
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|5461
|9845
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|16 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8.5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|905 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|768
|FLOPS
|1853 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|APL1W10
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|-
Cast your vote
25 (43.9%)
32 (56.1%)
Total votes: 57