We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2995 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 939K vs 831K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus
831106
A16 Bionic +13%
939977
CPU 189611 248335
GPU 324854 394336
Memory 159192 153536
UX 158581 147260
Total score 831106 939977
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 32 FPS 58 FPS
Score 5461 9845

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2995 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 24 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 16 billion
TDP 8 W 8.5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 905 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 768
FLOPS 1853 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350-AC APL1W10
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

