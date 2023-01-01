Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A16 Bionic VS Snapdragon 888 Plus A16 Bionic We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Has 2 more cores Pros of Apple A16 Bionic Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Announced 1-year and 3-months later 16% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2995 MHz)

16% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2995 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Better instruction set architecture Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 939K vs 831K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 888 Plus 831106 A16 Bionic +13% 939977 CPU 189611 248335 GPU 324854 394336 Memory 159192 153536 UX 158581 147260 Total score 831106 939977 AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores. Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 888 Plus 1161 A16 Bionic +61% 1875 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 888 Plus 3640 A16 Bionic +47% 5364 Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s Face detection - 46.4 images/s Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s Machine learning - 117.1 images/s Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 888 Plus 5461 A16 Bionic +80% 9845 Stability 99% 82% Graphics test 32 FPS 58 FPS Score 5461 9845

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and A16 Bionic

CPU Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest

4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth Cores 8 6 Frequency 2995 MHz 3460 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB L2 cache 1 MB 24 MB L3 cache 4 MB - Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 10 billion 16 billion TDP 8 W 8.5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A16 GPU Architecture Adreno 600 - GPU frequency 905 MHz - Execution units 2 6 Shading units 512 768 FLOPS 1853 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 - OpenCL version 2.0 - DirectX version 12 -

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity Modem X60 - 4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced June 2021 September 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8350-AC APL1W10 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -