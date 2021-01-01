Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Kirin 820
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 871K vs 443K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus +97%
871582
Kirin 820
443030
CPU 218734 135652
GPU 326250 129505
Memory 153870 77124
UX 166641 94518
Total score 871582 443030
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2021 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
2. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
3. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
4. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs HiSilicon Kirin 820
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs HiSilicon Kirin 820
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs HiSilicon Kirin 820
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 820
9. HiSilicon Kirin 810 vs HiSilicon Kirin 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish