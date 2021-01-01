Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|134572
|GPU
|-
|135339
|Memory
|-
|65549
|UX
|-
|67634
|Total score
|-
|398932
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +67%
1158
693
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +51%
3661
2427
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1