Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 985

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Kirin 985
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score - 408985
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
