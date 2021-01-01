Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2580 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|139377
|GPU
|-
|133940
|Memory
|-
|77188
|UX
|-
|66447
|Total score
|-
|408985
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +71%
1158
676
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +45%
3661
2531
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|8
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|-
