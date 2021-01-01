Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Dimensity 1100
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 1100
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 163137
GPU - 211430
Total score - 608228
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 3 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
