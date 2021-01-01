Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 865K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Snapdragon 888 Plus
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 888 Plus
865577
Dimensity 9000 +17%
1015677
CPU 218734 -
GPU 326250 -
Memory 153870 -
UX 166641 -
Total score 865577 1015677
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350-AC MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (7.1%)
13 (92.9%)
Total votes: 14

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
