Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 839K vs 336K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|218327
|106487
|GPU
|323190
|84975
|Memory
|128276
|56699
|UX
|170014
|88110
|Total score
|839591
|336055
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +105%
1162
568
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +115%
3635
1689
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|5761
|783
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
