Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
  • Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 839K vs 336K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 Plus +150%
839591
Snapdragon 720G
336055
CPU 218327 106487
GPU 323190 84975
Memory 128276 56699
UX 170014 88110
Total score 839591 336055
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 34 FPS 4 FPS
Score 5761 783

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X60 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
2. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
3. Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
4. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish