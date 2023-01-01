Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 824K vs 586K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 201529 162341
GPU 313795 178049
Memory 141822 119942
UX 168090 128141
Total score 824873 586502
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 32 FPS 15 FPS
Score 5457 2636

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
