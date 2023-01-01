Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 824K vs 586K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2500 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201529
|162341
|GPU
|313795
|178049
|Memory
|141822
|119942
|UX
|168090
|128141
|Total score
|824873
|586502
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +44%
1169
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +22%
3612
2966
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|5457
|2636
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
