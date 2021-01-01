Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|142660
|GPU
|-
|172185
|Memory
|-
|56295
|UX
|-
|53180
|Total score
|-
|424417
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +59%
1158
729
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +40%
3661
2607
|Image compression
|-
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|44.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|45.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|783.05 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
