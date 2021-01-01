Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|149898
|GPU
|-
|192313
|Memory
|-
|92546
|UX
|-
|55253
|Total score
|-
|471954
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +50%
1158
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +31%
3661
2795
|Image compression
|-
|133.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|22.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|43.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|743.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 855 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|627 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
