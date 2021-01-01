Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 8

CPU - 138565
GPU - 174857
Memory - 64975
UX - 67727
Total score - 444952
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 142.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 44.55 words/s
Machine learning - 46.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 22.85 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.65 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 777.9 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 675 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2021 April 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

