Exynos 1080 vs A11 Bionic

Exynos 1080
VS
A11 Bionic
Exynos 1080
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 625K vs 312K
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +100%
625356
A11 Bionic
312950
CPU 174199 88563
GPU 239455 75396
Memory 114724 44020
UX 93301 40315
Total score 625356 312950
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080
844
A11 Bionic +9%
919
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +28%
2930
A11 Bionic
2286
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 3
Shading units 160 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site -

