Exynos 1080 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
64
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
68
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 405K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2921
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +65%
669037
405672
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
