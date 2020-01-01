Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 405K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2490 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A12 Bionic
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A12 Bionic
2921
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +65%
669037
A12 Bionic
405672

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 10 4
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

