Exynos 1080 vs A12X Bionic

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 633K
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +6%
669037
A12X Bionic
633156

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 10 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship

