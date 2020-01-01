Exynos 1080 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
78
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
93
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 633K
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4664
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +6%
669037
633156
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|10
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
