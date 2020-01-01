Exynos 1080 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
74
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
83
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 478K
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +40%
669037
478071
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
