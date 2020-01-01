Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs A13 Bionic

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 478K
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A13 Bionic
1354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A13 Bionic
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +40%
669037
A13 Bionic
478071

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 10 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (90.9%)
1 (9.1%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
2. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
4. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Samsung Exynos 1080
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Apple A13 Bionic
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A13 Bionic
7. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs Apple A13 Bionic
8. Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Apple A13 Bionic

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish