Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs A14 Bionic

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 584K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A14 Bionic
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
A14 Bionic
3884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +14%
669037
A14 Bionic
584736

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 10 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
36 (80%)
9 (20%)
Total votes: 45

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 855
2. Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 865
3. Exynos 1080 vs Exynos 990
4. Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 875
5. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855
6. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865
7. A14 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865 Plus

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish