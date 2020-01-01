Exynos 1080 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
90
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 584K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +14%
669037
584736
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
Cast your vote
36 (80%)
9 (20%)
Total votes: 45