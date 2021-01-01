Exynos 1080 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 724K
- Announced 10-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|214698
|GPU
|266274
|324552
|Memory
|125393
|167472
|UX
|141818
|132953
|Total score
|724712
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
848
A15 Bionic +108%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3004
A15 Bionic +62%
4862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|5
|Shading units
|160
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|-
