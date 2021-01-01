Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 1080
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 1080
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 724K
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080
724712
A15 Bionic +16%
840854
CPU 181167 214698
GPU 266274 324552
Memory 125393 167472
UX 141818 132953
Total score 724712 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080
848
A15 Bionic +108%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080
3004
A15 Bionic +62%
4862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 10 5
Shading units 160 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site -

