Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
38
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 325K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +41%
860
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +45%
2970
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +97%
641417
325517
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|-
