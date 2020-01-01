Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 325K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080 +41%
860
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080 +45%
2970
Kirin 810
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +97%
641417
Kirin 810
325517

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall 2 Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site -

