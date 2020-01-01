Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
64
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 378K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2360 MHz)
- Announced 8-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2477
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +77%
669037
378113
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|Cores
|10
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
