Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
78
80
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
90
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
669037
Kirin 9000 +3%
689659
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|Cores
|10
|24
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|-
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
