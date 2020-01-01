Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 9000

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
Kirin 9000
1031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
Kirin 9000
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080
669037
Kirin 9000 +3%
689659

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
Cores 10 24
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship

