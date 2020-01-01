Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 9000E

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 1080
860
Kirin 9000E +16%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
2970
Kirin 9000E +23%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080
641417
Kirin 9000E +2%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
Execution units - 22
Shading units - 352
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Exynos 990
4. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Apple A14 Bionic
5. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E or 990 (4G)
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000E or Kirin 9000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish