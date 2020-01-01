Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
65
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
67
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 403K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2500
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +66%
669037
403142
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Cores
|10
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
