We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 403K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
Kirin 980
2500
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +66%
669037
Kirin 980
403142

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Cores 10 10
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
