Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 502K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3085
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +33%
669037
502962
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Cores
|10
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
