Exynos 1080 vs Kirin 985

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 424K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2580 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 1080
н/д
Kirin 985
2586
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +58%
669037
Kirin 985
424020

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
Cores 10 8
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
