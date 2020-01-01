Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 517K
  • Announced later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +29%
669037
Dimensity 1000
517932

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
Cores 10 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

