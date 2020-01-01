Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 493K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +36%
669037
Dimensity 1000 Plus
493278

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Cores 10 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Samsung Exynos 990
4. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
5. Samsung Exynos 1080 and HiSilicon Kirin 9000
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Samsung Exynos 990
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 820

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Exynos 1080 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish