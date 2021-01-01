Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 637K vs 343K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +85%
637174
Dimensity 1000L
343875
CPU - 124605
GPU - 97817
Memory - 68951
UX - 44792
Total score 637174 343875

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +118%
3000
Dimensity 1000L
1377

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
