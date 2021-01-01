Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 637K vs 581K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|637174
|581794
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
860
Multi-Core Score
3000
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
