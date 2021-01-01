Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +2%
637174
Dimensity 1200
623034
Total score 637174 623034

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
Execution units - 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 1080
2. Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 1080
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1080
4. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Samsung Exynos 1080
5. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Exynos 1080
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 1200
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish