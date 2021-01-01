Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 625K vs 313K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|174199
|-
|GPU
|239455
|-
|Memory
|114724
|-
|UX
|93301
|-
|Total score
|625356
|313868
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +55%
844
543
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +34%
2930
2187
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 800
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|4
|Shading units
|160
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
