Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 800

Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 800
Exynos 1080
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 625K vs 313K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +99%
625356
Dimensity 800
313868
CPU 174199 -
GPU 239455 -
Memory 114724 -
UX 93301 -
Total score 625356 313868
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +55%
844
Dimensity 800
543
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +34%
2930
Dimensity 800
2187

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 160 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
