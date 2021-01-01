Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 800U

Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 800U
Exynos 1080
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 392K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +86%
728138
Dimensity 800U
392278
CPU 181167 111703
GPU 266274 100841
Memory 125393 67669
UX 141818 104529
Total score 728138 392278
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +55%
3004
Dimensity 800U
1935

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 3
Shading units 160 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 MT6853T
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G vs Exynos 1080
2. Snapdragon 870 vs Exynos 1080
3. Snapdragon 750G vs Exynos 1080
4. Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1080
5. A15 Bionic vs Exynos 1080
6. Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 800U
7. Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 800U
8. Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 800U
9. Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 800U
10. Helio G90T vs Dimensity 800U

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish