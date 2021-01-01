Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 1080
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 714K vs 387K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +84%
714451
Dimensity 810
387476
CPU 181167 113696
GPU 256274 85477
Memory 125393 76385
UX 141818 105966
Total score 714451 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +35%
848
Dimensity 810
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +53%
2956
Dimensity 810
1932
Image compression 153.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 30 images/s -
Speech recognition 53.1 words/s -
Machine learning 53.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 25.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 875.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 10 2
Shading units 160 32
FLOPS - 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 MT6833V
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
