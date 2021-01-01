Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
72
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
78
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 714K vs 387K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|113696
|GPU
|256274
|85477
|Memory
|125393
|76385
|UX
|141818
|105966
|Total score
|714451
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +35%
848
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +53%
2956
1932
|Image compression
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|30 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|53.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|53.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|25.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|875.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|2
|Shading units
|160
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9815
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
