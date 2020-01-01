Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
94
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
95
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 669K vs 407K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2689
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 1080 +64%
669037
407610
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|10
|5
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6875
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1