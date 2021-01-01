Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 920

Exynos 1080
VS
Dimensity 920
Exynos 1080
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 700K vs 494K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1080
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1080 +42%
700239
Dimensity 920
494517
CPU 181167 139277
GPU 256274 128453
Memory 125393 96272
UX 141818 134315
Total score 700239 494517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +11%
2856
Dimensity 920
2570
Image compression 153.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 30 images/s -
Speech recognition 53.1 words/s -
Machine learning 53.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 25.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.53 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 875.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP10 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 10 4
Shading units 160 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Processor Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9815 MT6877T
Official page Samsung Exynos 1080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 1080 or Snapdragon 865
2. Exynos 1080 or Snapdragon 720G
3. Exynos 1080 or Exynos 9611
4. Exynos 1080 or Snapdragon 888
5. Exynos 1080 or Dimensity 1200
6. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 800U
7. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 750G
8. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 778G
9. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 780G
10. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Exynos 1080, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish