Exynos 1080 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1080 (with Mali-G78 MP10 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
78
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 22.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 700K vs 494K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Announced 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181167
|139277
|GPU
|256274
|128453
|Memory
|125393
|96272
|UX
|141818
|134315
|Total score
|700239
|494517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +4%
821
787
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1080 +11%
2856
2570
|Image compression
|153.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|30 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|53.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|53.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|25.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|875.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1080 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|4
|Shading units
|160
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Processor
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9815
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
